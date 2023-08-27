Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, delayed by golf coverage?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Or, is the big Pressure Cooker broadcast being delayed or preempted? This is the time of the year, thanks to sports coverage, where there are often frequent delays.

First things first, let’s make the following clear: 100% the CBS lineup, including Big Brother 25, is going to be pushed back due to a golf weather delay. This was confirmed by the network a little bit earlier this afternoon. They tend to air 60 Minutes before they get into the proper primetime lineup, and that is going to be something that happens here, as well.

So what is the exact start time for the reality sensation? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but we will have some more updates once they start to trickle in.

As we noted earlier, tonight’s episode should prove fascinating as the producers try to condense the second-longest competition in the history of the show. The Pressure Cooker this time around was minutes away from beating the record from Big Brother 6, at least per our own estimates. You will see how people get eliminated during it, and hopefully we will get more clarity as to who threw it and/or why. You should also see the nominations, plus a reminder of the BB Power of Invincibility, a huge twist that could impact the next two weeks of the game.

We have said this before but it is worth repeating now: This is likely not the last delay you are going to see for season 25 this summer / early fall. With the NFL season about to start up, these delays are going to become more commonplace. They tend to happen close to the end of every season, but since Big Brother this time around premiered later in the year than usual due to the strikes, we will see them more often.

(Photo: CBS.)

