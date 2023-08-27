Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jared and Cirie clash (day 26)

As we start to dive into day 26 within the Big Brother 25 house, we should start with a question that, in all honesty, we did not expect. Are Cirie and her own son Jared about to be feuding?

For those who missed the news last night, Cameron’s #1 ally in Red won the Veto last night and with that, the two are operating under a full-steam ahead plan to get Jag out this week. They aren’t going to change anything when it comes to the nominees, but the problem for them remains that they actually don’t have that much control.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

For Jag, here is the problem: We’re not 100% sure that Jag has the awareness of where people are to make a big move happen. He’s always played hard, but a lot of his reads have been off. Take, for starters, his failure to recognize that Cirie is not with him and he has been played by her much of the game.

The good news for Jag is that Cirie and Izzy have already done some of the work for them, as they are working to flip the vote on Blue and blindside her. They realize that she is a problem when it comes to Jared, and Jag at this point has nobody. Because of the way he has spread around info from America, he doesn’t have their trust. He’s largely on an island at this point.

Do you tell Jared?

Well, yesterday Cirie claimed that she and her allies would tell him right before the eviction. That didn’t happen. Instead, she informed him as to what is going on and he does not like it one bit. He doesn’t trust Izzy, he feels burned by her; yet, Cirie tells him that he needs to trust her.

This feels like a rare mistake from Cirie, given that Jared could run back to Cameron, tell him that Blue is becoming a target, and he and Red could put someone else on the block to ensure that Jag goes. Granted, Cirie would probably be really mad if that happens. Also, she’s going to be mad already once he finds out that he told Blue his mom was in the game. (Granted, she thinks it’s Felicia — and he hasn’t corrected her on that.)

Related – Get more on the Big Brother 25 Power of Veto winner from yesterday

Do you think there are going to be problems long-term for Cirie and Jared on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







