Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto aftermath

Now that the week 4 Power of Veto Competition is over in the Big Brother 25 house, what more can we say about the future? There are a lot of things to be curious about when it comes to the next few days, given that Cameron has a golden opportunity to do something big within the game. He just doesn’t seem to realize what it is.

At the time of this writing, we’ll go ahead and say that he and Red (who actually won the Veto) are not planning to use it. Why? Because they are oblivious and think that the alliance that they’ve got with Cirie and her group is actually real. Cameron can then make it seem like this is a group decision with the Veto — it’s so weird that he wants to be accepted into the Professors, given the fact that he was just put on the block versus Hisam this past week.

If there is anything that nominees Jag and Blue could do right now, it would be to indicate that Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy also have a separate alliance with them that even has a name: Seven Deadly Sins. That would allow Cameron to better understand that his majority is not necessarily the majority. Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, and Jared are just in a spot where they are protected no matter where they are in the house. Cirie is playing the best game 100% and Cory seems to be the only person constantly aware of that simple fact. He and America seem okay to be in the middle for a while longer, so we don’t think they will ruffle feathers for now.

The x-factor this week

Well, that’s pretty simple: It has to be whatever is going on at the moment when it comes to the BB Power of Invincibility. Cirie and Matt are both going to get a lot of votes for it. If Jag can find himself in the top 4 alongside them, and then win the power, it could make Cameron’s entire week useless.

Do you think there is anything that Jag can do to stay alive within Big Brother 25 moving forward?

