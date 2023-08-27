Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: An actual blindside this week?

Is Big Brother 25 entertaining as a hot mess, or frustrating due to a lot of the questionable gameplay? That’s a legitimate question at this point. There are few potentially strong players like Cirie and Cory, but even they have some clear blind spots. The thing with Cirie in particular, though, is that she is able to capitalize on the deficiencies of others. Take, for starters, Izzy not always being interested in playing her own game, or Felicia being committed to going so far in the game with her.

One of the biggest problems we have right now with the season is the oh-so-simple fact that there are a lot of cowardly people who are just trying to get to jury, i.e. something that has become a frustrating part of modern Big Brother. Nobody wants to rock the boat early and by the time they start too, it’s too little, too late.

So what are the examples? Take Red, who is telling Jag that he’s not using his Veto and he plans to just “vote with the house.” Cameron’s entire Head of Household has been about appeasing people who are plotting against him as soon as humanly possible.

The one thing that could cause some mindsets to change is the idea that there may be an actual blindside this week, at least provided that Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia actually go through with taking out Blue and getting the numbers. They do need to secure some more votes, but they may be able to get Bowie Jane rather than Jared. (Bowie is playing the most perplexing game in that she’s really doing almost nothing — so little, in fact, that Cirie’s side thinks that she is secretly plotting against them.)

It is actually smart to get rid of Blue over Jag at this point, mostly because 1) Blue can influence Jared to some degree, even if she’s terrible at the game, and 2) America and Cory have no trust in Jag anymore. After all, he has run around telling people information he heard from America, making them feel like they can’t trust him anymore. Jag has nowhere to go and can be taken out at almost any point.

Do you think that we will actually get a Big Brother 25 blindside this week?

