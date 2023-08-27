Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jared tells Blue about his ‘mom’

We knew entering Big Brother 25 this weekend there was a chance for a lot of mess … but we never saw this coming. How are so many people so bad at this game all the time? It is absolutely insane, but we suppose that this is also a part of the fun.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the news that Jared told Blue overnight that his mother is in the game … but it is not at all what you would think.

So, here’s where it gets nuts: Jared indicated that Felicia is his mom rather than Cirie, which he probably thinks is some sort of mastermind move. Or, he wanted to clear his conscience without actually doing anything to directly jeopardize his actual mom. Either way, all of this is positively insane and yet another remind that this season is bananas and we have officially gone past the point where anything makes sense.

What Jared did is absolutely insane, mostly due to the fact that Blue is on the block and could easily use this info against him. Then, add to this the fact that Felicia is going to be furious about this as well. Oh, and did we mention that Blue doesn’t seem to care? How is she so bad at this game a lot of the time? She is the most frustrating player in a season full of bad, frustrating players a lot of the time. She doesn’t see the ammunition right in front of her!

While all of this happened last night, Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy plotted to flip the vote to Blue this week and then have Jared find out at the last minute. This does mean that Jag has another chance, provided he doesn’t blow it and Cirie’s group doesn’t change their minds another dozen or so times. For the record, that is very much something we expect them to do.

Where do you think things are going to in Big Brother 25 after this crazy reveal overnight?

