The Winter King season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Nimue’s revenge

At the forefront of this series are a few simple things, and that has been established here from the very beginning. This is a series about trying to navigate war, tough relationships, and also your place in the world. We’ve seen so many Arthurian tales over the years and yet, there is still something about this one that stands out! Some of it comes via the show’s visual style, and another part is courtesy of the performances.

Want to learn a little bit more right now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Winter King season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Arthur takes Gundleus prisoner and Nimue begins to plan her revenge. Arthur learns that Gundleus’ uncle Gorfydd is preparing for war.

How many episodes are there this season?

Think ten, which is much-needed given that there are still so many different things we need to see and understand more of the rest of the way. Think about Nimue for a moment, someone who has been immortalized so many times but never quite gets a spotlight like this.

As for how Arthur is going to handle his decision here in regards to Gundleus, we may just have to wait and see here! We just tend to think that in general, we are poised to see a few major twists that throw us for a loop. This is the thing about Arthur lore — so much of it is based on legend! Because of that, it does give you a good bit of flexibility to mix things up and surprise viewers a lot of the time.

