Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 4?

Who won the week 4 Power of Veto within the Big Brother 25 house? We’re going to get into both that and the early ramifications within.

First, how about a little bit of table-setting here? After a near-record Cameron won the Pressure Cooker Head of Household Competition and after that, he chose to nominate Jag and Blue. He has taken a somewhat-cowardly approach to the week, stating that this is the safe move for “the house” as opposed to whatever could be done in order to ensure that a big move is made. Has he discussed possibly nominating an Izzy or a Jared as a replacement? Sure, but at the same time that depends on 1) someone actually winning the Veto who will use it and 2) him having the backbone to go through with it.

Earlier this morning, the Veto players were picked and Red, Jared, and Mecole had the opportunity to compete. We’ve been rooting for Jag just from the vantage point of drama, but the only way we saw him coming down is if he won the necklace himself.

So … what actually happened here?

When the feeds came back immediately, the indication that we got was that nominations were going to stay the same — meaning that one of the nominees did not win. Instead, Felicia, America, and Cirie were talking about how Jag was going to blindsided if he thought that he actually had the votes to stay.

As more info came out, it looked like Cameron won, but only by around twenty seconds, give or take. However, soon after Red was actually seen wearing the Veto necklace — he won, but the house was almost referring to the two like they were the same person. Red winning is one of the worst possible scenarios since he values Cirie’s trust highly; Cameron winning would have probably been better for Jag and Blue. Bow, they have to trust and hope that Red being suspicious of a smaller alliance within his own could create some paranoia.

What do you think about the Power of Veto winner within the Big Brother 25 house today?

