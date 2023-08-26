Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Power of Veto preview!

Now that the week 4 Power of Veto Competition is officially underway within the Big Brother 25 house, why not set the stage? On the surface, this is one that could make or break almost the entire week when it comes to drama! We know the outcome that we are rooting for, but it remains to be seen if that is going to happen.

Let’s start off here by saying this: Red, Mecole, and Jared are playing in this competition alongside Head of Household Cameron and the two nominees in Jag and Blue. Jag is the current target for the week, but Cameron has left the door open for a possible backdoor if the option presents itself.

Now, let’s go ahead and note this: We want Jag to win. Why? It creates, by far, the most interesting outcomes as we move forward into the game. Let’s just frame it like this for a moment — if Jag does win the power this week, that will enable Izzy or Jared to go up as a replacement nominee. They have been talked about by Cameron already and if Izzy goes up, would Jared vote her out over Blue? You gotta think that he’d want to even if Cirie isn’t interested in doing it. We still think Izzy would probably survive, but it could cause a good bit of drama.

If things remain Jag versus Blue, the only interesting scenario there is if Cirie tries to get Blue out because of how close she is to her son — almost to eliminate a distraction. Of course, she could also look at Blue as being easier to potentially control. Jag is getting closer to Cory and America and for now, we do think that Cory is the biggest threat to Cirie’s game out of anyone in there. She is someone who needs to weaken his influence, but can she influence everyone in the house?

Based on the fact that the backyard has been open all day, the Veto is likely going to be somewhere else on the lot — similar to a number of other comps this season. One of the things about Big Brother 25 is that amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there are a lot of venues available that would not be under other circumstances.

