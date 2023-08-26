Gen V season 1 finale date, even more story details!

As so many of you out there already, Gen V is coming to Prime Video and sooner rather than later. In just over a month’s time, it will be back! There is so much to be excited and/or nervous about, and we tend to think that there are a lot of big moments that will be coming throughout.

For everyone out there curious, why not go ahead and map out the full season? There is something quite nice to be said about when a show is going to begin and end, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Let’s start things off here with this: “The series will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world with three episodes on Friday, September 29, followed by weekly episodes, leading up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3.” That comes courtesy of Prime Video, and we do think that it does a nice job at setting the table for how long the show will be on.

(For the record, we still wish that the show was on a little bit longer than this, and that the first three episodes weren’t airing at once — but we may be in the minority on that.)

Now, why not share a few more details about the story? We have a new, extended logline now that goes beyond anything else that we have seen about the spin-off so far:

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

So yea, get excited … and hope this show is just as good as what has come before it.

Related – Check out some more news on Gen V right now, including a few other details on what the future holds here

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into Gen V season 1 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you missing that.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







