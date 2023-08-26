A League of Their Own season 2: The ideal future homes

As many of you have (unfortunately) heart, A League of Their Own is now out of commission at Prime Video. Despite Amazon previously renewing the series for a season 2, they have walked that decision back — and are using the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as an excuse. (Remember that a number of other networks and streamers aren’t doing this for shows that are waiting to enter production.)

We know at times like this, it is always important to think about if a canceled show can exist elsewhere. In the case of A League of Their Own, isn’t it obvious? Think about the audience that it already has that would follow it anywhere. Also, think about the immense value it could bring to the right brand.

Unfortunately, some possibilities have to be ruled out early — Apple TV+ doesn’t pick up canceled content, or they haven’t as of yet. Meanwhile, Max seems to be cutting shows more than they are picking things up. If Freevee was a possibility, Amazon would’ve just moved it there.

Below, we do have four thoughtful possibilities for A League of Their Own — one that is obvious and frequently suggested, and then three others that could prove to be better fits.

Netflix – We know that it is easy to jump on this streamer as the best-case scenario for a lot of revivals, but are they really ideal in this environment? We don’t think so, as they have their own tendency to cancel shows — and also cancel them fast.

Paramount+ – We absolutely have some concerns here given what they did with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. However, think about the rest of their roster, whether it be Halo, iCary, 1923, or Zoey 103. They have shown a willingness to do more sequels, revivals, and franchises than anyone. They are really selling familiar names and brands.

AMC – Out of the cable options out there, this one makes the most overall sense. After all, the name is an acronym for American Movie Classics, and A League of Their Own would give them some buzz that they have lost since the end of Better Call Saul. Also, they are showing with the Anne Rice universe and The Walking Dead that they love franchises and familiar properties. They also have a streaming component in AMC+ that gives them more options at profitability.

FX – This is somewhat of a longshot when it comes to cable options, given that they are not historically known for picking up canceled shows. Yet, we know that they value creative pursuits and imaginative stories, and they have successfully created sequels/adaptations based on popular movies before. Just look at Fargo, which is entering a season 5. Also, like with AMC, they have a streaming arm in Hulu that can further boost content.



The producers of A League of Their Own are going to be searching for another home! However, the most important priority is that the members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA fight for fair deals that ensure the future of their line of work. Without great actors and writers, there can be no shows and the best thing we can do is support them along their journey.

