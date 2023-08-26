The Gilded Age season 2 spoilers: Old money vs. new money

We do not necessarily think it is some great shock that The Gilded Age season 2 is going to tell a story based around wealth. Hasn’t this been within the series’ DNA from the very beginning? The producers have loved nothing more than to show off some of these particular battles, and we cannot be too shocked that they are set to do so once more.

As we move forward, it is important to remember that within this New York City world, it is also where you got your money that is as important as the money itself. This is a key influencing point in the overall story, as it influences a great deal of what happens all around you. The old money may not respect the new money, for example, and the new money may have an axe to grind from the get-go. These sorts of societal rivalries should be fun to watch, and we know that few writers ever pen class warfare in anywhere near as effective a manner as Julian Fellowes.

Curious to learn something more on the subject of the story’s central themes right now? Then be sure to see what David Crockett had to say in a new Vanity Fair interview:

“The whole thread of [season two] is wrapped around this story of dueling opera houses … The opening nights of the 1883 season—and the first ever opening night of the Met—fell on the same night. So you have this very clear choice for all of New York society: Are you going to go the old money route, or the new money route? It’s a great engine for a classic clash.”

With a show like The Gilded Age and also Downton Abbey, Fellowes’ prior work, there is always this underlying element of humor and light satire. From the outside looking in, it feels quite easy to say that none of these sort of issues are that important. Basically, that we are looking at rich-people problems. Yet, for some of these characters, this is thought of as some of the most important stuff in the entire world. There is no denying, at least from our vantage point, that the stress implemented by these sort of society-based decisions are fun to watch — what happens if you don’t consider yourself either old money or new money? Where do you fit in? That is another curious quesiton.

