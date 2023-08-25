Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we inching closer to diving back into the world of Bode and the rest of the show’s main characters?

Well, let’s start things off here by giving a dose of bad news, even if it is something that we would rather not share: There is no new episode of the series tonight. We are more than three months removed from the end of season 1 and yet, nothing has been said in regards to a premiere date.

So what is the reason for the delay here? Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are still going on in this industry. Why are we so far deep into them? It’s fairly simple: The writers and actors have reasonable demands and as of right now, they have yet to be met. We are now past 100 days when it comes to the writers alone, and while there have been some hopeful signs over the past few weeks indicating that we could be inching closer to something transpiring, we’ve gotten another reminder since then that we are still rather far away. It could still be weeks, at least, before a deal is met … and we will have to see if it takes further than that.

Ultimately, the earliest that we could see the show back is January but at this point, that is absolutely in jeopardy and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

No matter when the show comes back…

Well, here is some of what we are expecting to see. Bode is currently in prison, but is there any way at all to free him? We tend to think that Gabriela will fight for him to the ends of the Earth, but at a certain point, he also has to fight for himself. That’s something that 100% has to be remembered here!

