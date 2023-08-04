Fire Country season 2 filming: Any measure of hope soon?

Is there any chance that we could be getting some more news on Fire Country season 2 sooner rather than later? Well, in the end it may come down to one thing above all else: What happens when it comes to the WGA strike tomorrow.

As many of you at this point more than likely know, the writers have been fighting for three solid months now in order to get a living wage and a far more secure future. We are 100% hoping that this is something that they all get, given that they clearly deserve it and are fighting for something that is critical for future generations of TV writers.

Tomorrow, for the first time since the start of the strike, the WGA will be meeting with the AMPTP, the governing body of studios and streaming services at the end other end of the strike. These are just preliminary talks — think of it as a negotiation to see if an actual negotiation can happen. If it goes well, though, then the skies start to clear a little bit when it comes to Fire Country and many other shows starting production this fall.

Do we know that CBS would love to have the Max Thieriot drama back at some point in January? Absolutely, especially with the way that they’ve promoted it. There have even been stories out there about possible spin-offs! At the end of the day, though, the only way to make that happen is if the writers get fair pay, and the same goes for the actors in SAG-AFTRA.

Given that scripts have to be written before actors can even show up on set, you can argue that the WGA strike is the one that the AMPTP should focus on first. Yet, we’ve come to learn this stuff is hard to predict.

