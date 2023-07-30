Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Now that we are getting closer to the month of August, what does that mean when it comes to a Fire Country season 2? Are we going to be getting some more news on the series rather soon?

We know that there are often a wide array of different things worth discussing in these pieces but for this one, let’s just start with the following: Are we about to learn when the Max Thieriot series is coming back? Well, in a word, no. There are no apparent signs that we are getting close to a Fire Country season 2 premiere date and with that, the advice that we can offer here is quite simple: Be patient. You are going to need a lot of this in order to get from point A to point B.

At this point, we are closing in on the three-month mark of the WGA strike, which means that for now, the story is more than likely not prepared for the next chapter. Even if it was, we are now more than two months into the SAG-AFTRA strike, which makes it impossible to film. The best-case scenario here is that all of the studios / networks / streaming services come together and realize that they have to give actors and writers what they deserve. That will be the thing that brings back productions … but it does not appear to be happening anytime soon.

The earliest you can expect Fire Country back now is in January, as the show is no longer included on the CBS fall schedule. We don’t think you are going to get a more specific date until the cast and crew are actually back at work. Hopefully, that’s going to happen at some point this fall … but it depends, once again, on the strike.

For now, all we can do is hope that actors and writers get a fair deal soon, and that season 2 (no matter when it airs) gets us some resolution from that epic Bode cliffhanger!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country season 2 and what else could be coming

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







