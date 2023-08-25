Foundation season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Last Empress’

As we prepare to see Foundation season 2 episode 8, what is going to make this story stand out? First and foremost, let’s talk a title: “The Last Empress.” Doesn’t this feel pretty darn epic in scope? It does, but you could also just say that this show in itself almost always promises that you are going to get that. This is a bold, visually stunning, and exciting show that is also promising some more twists.

After all, consider this: At the forefront of the upcoming episode, you are going to see Day embark on a pretty important quest. Who doesn’t want to see a great Lee Pace performance? That is sure to be at the center of just about everything.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Foundation season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Ejoiner Rue confides in Dusk about her distrust of Damerzel. Hober Mallow pulls a daring move. Day sets course for Terminus and the Foundation.

Are we officially in the home stretch of this season?

We certainly feel like that is the case! After all, there are only two more installments on the other side of this one, and that means that you are going to see a lot of tension inevitably ratchet up to another level here — and isn’t this exactly what you should want when the dust settles? We know that, at least for us, we want characters in jeopardy and at the same time, a lot of thought-provoking questions.

In other words, we want a lot of what Foundation does best — and beyond that, what we often see when it comes to Asimov at the same exact time. There is a reason why he is considered to be one of the great masters of all of science fiction out there.

