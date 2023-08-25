Tonight on The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5, we ended up seeing something that felt, in a few ways, rather inevitable. After all, didn’t we need to see the vets find a way to fight back a little bit? Well, they did that in part here, as neither one of them had to square off in the final showdown in the Arena.

Instead, this was a Survivor vs. Big Brother battle with Alyssa Lopez in one corner and then Cassidy in the other. Alyssa made it fairly far on the show last season, so you could make the argument that she could do the same here. Doesn’t having a good bit of experience matter?

In theory sure, but we have to remember just how competitive Cassidy proved to be when she was a part of season 43 of Survivor, where she was a handful of jury votes away from a victory.

This was actually one of the more amusing battles that we’ve seen in that you basically had to roll around in these metal boulders in order to get some flags. Unfortunately for Alyssa, this really wasn’t the competition for her — she is one of the smaller competitors on the show, and it felt like she had a lot of trouble getting her bearings in there. Also, we tend to think that hearing all these people trying to direct you after the fact can do a little bit more harm than good at the end of the day.

At first we weren’t going to say that the competition was that close, mostly because it wasn’t. Cassidy was a force to be reckoned here from the start, and this may prove herself to be a really formidable foe in a lot of competitions moving forward. Kudos to Alyssa, though, for closing the gap near the end.

