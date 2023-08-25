Minx season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Minx season 2 episode 7 on Starz next week, what all can we say about it? Well, there are a number of things!

First and foremost, let’s begin with just where things stand in the overall order of things, as this is the penultimate episode that we’ve had a chance to see. Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over into the finale one week later. Also, given that there is no season 3 at this point, the stakes are even higher in terms of viewership. If you want to see some more happen down the road, be sure to watch live!

Now, do you want to get a better sense of what’s coming up story-wise? Then we suggest that you check out the full Minx season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Constance, Joyce, and Tina head to a wilderness retreat to pick Minx International publishers. Back at Bottom Dollar, Richie has to replace a centerfold and scrambles to redo the new issue. Bambi and Shelly get into a steamy situation. Doug makes a concerning discovery and questions the fate of his company.

Is it fair to question the future of the company at this point? Sure, especially since everything that we have seen so far suggests that there is a certain measure of near-constant turmoil.

Want to get a little more news on the finale now, as well?

Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Go ahead and take a look at that below:

At the Minx International launch party, Doug confronts Constance, while Joyce starts to lose control of her magazine. Shelly and Lenny look towards an uncertain future.

Just from reading that alone, do you think that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all of this. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be? Remember that at the time the second season was written, it was back when the idea was it for it to be on what was then HBO Max. They did not know the crazy path ahead for them.

What do you most want to see at this point going into Minx season 2 episode 7 over on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to get some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







