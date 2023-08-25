Who is Erin Carter? season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, are you going to see a Who is Erin Carter? season 2 renewal down the road?

Well, we should go ahead and say that with any show under the sun, there are always going to be questions about the future. We all have that insatiable desire for more, right? Well, in this case, let’s just say that there’s not going to be a chance for any more to come to fruition. There is no season 2 planned, as this was from the start planned to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end.

Are there occasions in which that changes after the fact? Definitely, as it has for a number of shows over the years like Big Little Lies. We tend to think that there won’t be a season 2 here for Who is Erin Carter? because that wasn’t the plan, but you never know what is going to happen when the dust actually settles.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: Enjoy season 1 for what it is! There is such a specific concept behind the series that when you consider that alone, it is hard to consider all that much more beyond what we are getting here.

Of course, if any other news drops on the future, we’ll have it for you here. The best way to ensure that there is either a season 2 here, or at least something else from this creative team, is to make sure that you watch this show and watch it the whole way through. That is one of the ways that Netflix really measures demand. They want to ensure that no matter what, there is a pretty clear appetite for more down the road. If people watch only halfway and then stop, there is no guarantee of that.

