Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, delayed by more football?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Or, has the reality TV sensation been preempted or delayed by NFL preseason football?

Now, we know that this situation is frustrating for a lot of reasons, mostly because there is nothing we’d love more than being able to see some of this action sooner rather than later. Not only are we going to see an eviction, but also the return of the Pressure Cooker, one of the most famous competitions in the history of the entire show.

Unfortunately, here is the bad news as of this writing — if you are in certain markets, the broadcast tonight is going to be pushed back. For a lot of viewers, Big Brother 25 will air as planned. Unfortunately, it won’t be everyone! One of the suggestions that we have is for everyone out there to check their local listings for some sort of indication. The show may be pushed to a later time, or air on a different network.

We don’t have to tell you what makes this situation especially frustrating at this point. Let’s just go ahead and put it this way — this isn’t even regular-season football! We’re talking about the preseason, a.k.a. games that don’t even matter. Yet, we have seen time and time again that more people watch these games than watch a lot of different other sporting events or primetime shows. It’s just the way of things.

Of course, if you are not going to be watching later and want to avoid spoilers, the only advice that we can offer is to stay off of the internet. After all, there won’t be a lot of good stuff waiting for you here!

What are you hoping to see on Big Brother 25 moving forward, and are you sad the show isn’t on tonight?

