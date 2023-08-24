Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Pressure Cooker HoH preview!

Tonight in the Big Brother 25 house, we are going to have one of the most iconic competitions in the history of the show: The Pressure Cooker. The idea behind it is pretty simply: You hold onto a button for as long as possible and hope that others drop. This is about endurance, but also about how badly you really want the power.

So what are we expecting going into the competition? Who could win? Well, there are a handful of different things well-worth getting into here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

First and foremost, it is clear that game-wise, Cameron and Red probably need this the most since they’re in the biggest trouble. Are they aware of that? We do think Cameron realizes that being the pawn for two straight weeks isn’t ideal, so there is a possibility he fights hard because of that.

Meanwhile, we should mention for a moment here that super-fans will likely be more eager to win this comp because it is so iconic. Look out for America, who has already alluded to winning a contestant in real life that involved pressing down on a phone app for an extremely long period of time. We think she’d love to win this and build some trust with a core group, which could be herself, Cory, Mecole, Cirie, Izzy, Jared, and Felicia. Jag should also fare really well just because he seems competitive and also realizes he was just on the block.

As for who doesn’t need to win this, we expect that Mecole could throw it and there’s a good chance that Cory does, as well. We don’t think Cirie will be desperate to make herself a bigger threat and we’re not sure that Bowie Jane or Blue will have the patience for it. Jared probably will not want to show all of his cards.

Related – Is a last-minute flip coming in the Big Brother 25 house?

Who do you want to see win the Pressure Cooker tonight on Big Brother 25?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







