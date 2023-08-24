Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: A last-second flip? (day 23)

Tonight is going to be a huge night in Big Brother 25, but not just for the Head of Household Competition. After all, the Pressure Cooker is almost here! This is one of the most iconic competitions in the history of the show, even if the bulk of it revolves around people standing in place and holding a button. Of course, there is still so much drama and suspense that goes into it — plus some deal-making.

We will have more news on that soon but for this article, let’s talk about HoH.

As of this writing (and after a rehearsal / lockdown for the show tonight), Hisam is still going. However, there is a potential way in which this changes. Felicia is really annoyed with Cameron and for good reason. First things first, remember that he hasn’t campaigned at all this week, and there is something really irritating about that. He’s not even acting like he could be sent out this week and that arrogance alone is enough to make her consider if it’s the right move.

At the time of this writing, Felicia, Cirie, and Izzy are talking through this idea once more. They also think that if they blindside Cameron, they could stop some opposition alliance in the event that Jag and Blue are planning something separate with him. (They aren’t.)

Over the next little while, it sounds like the aforementioned trio is going to have some talks with Jared and then Cory, the person who seems most skeptical of having something like this happen. We understand why, since Hisam targeted Cory early on and he has no reason to want him to be there. This could come back to bit him in the end. (Cory made it clear this afternoon he is still resistant to evicting Cameron, especially since emotions are playing into it.)

