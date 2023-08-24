Ragnarok season 4: Why wasn’t it renewed at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Netflix, why are we not going to be getting a Ragnarok season 4 down the road? Why is this it?

Well, we certainly know that the Norwegian drama does have a ton of fans all over the globe and because of that, there are going to be a lot of sad faces at the idea that the show is over. Is it sad? Absolutely, but this is largely the way of things within the world of this medium — and for Netflix in particular.

After all, it is important to remember that for the streamer, it is more extensive to keep a large number of shows going for a long period of time. This is the reason why they would prefer to just have series that run for a few years and that is more or less it. There will be time to usher in some other things later.

If there is one silver lining in particular here, it is the simple fact that Ragnarok had a chance to craft some sort of proper ending. This is not something that came as a last-minute surprise. That may be bittersweet for a lot of people, but this is how the process works.

The main thing that we can hope for at the moment here is rather simple — that Netflix continues to producer great content all over the world, and doesn’t just limit themselves to a few countries. This is one of the reasons why they have become one of the premier content providers over the past several years, and the hope obviously remains here that they stay in this spot for some time to come.

Let’s hope, as a result of all of this, that we continue to see the cast and crew have a chance to work in some sort of similar capacity with the streamer moving forward.

