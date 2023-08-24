Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will Hisam be evicted? (day 23)

We are a mere matter of hours now from the latest Big Brother 25 episode airing, so let’s just answer the question: Is it curtains for Hisam?

Through much of yesterday, we saw a pretty spirited campaign by him to stay in the game — he may not be our favorite player but like with Reilly, it’s easy to appreciate the effort he put in to try to turn things around. It just hasn’t worked yet and as of right now, it looks like Hisam is 100% going, per Felicia. That could still change, but super-last-minute flips are fairly rare within this game.

Instead of flipping the vote, a lot of people are moving forward and at this point, Cirie has managed to now get herself in an alliance with just about everyone in the house in some ways. Cameron can think he’s replacing Hisam in the Professors, whereas America has now been brought in on a seven-person group that includes Cory, Cirie, Izzy, Felicia, Jared, and Mecole. Cory also confirmed to us, the feeders, that he really does trust America, and we do think that this could be a really effective final-two if they can stick to it and not get overly close all of the time. There is a lot of paranoia about them being seen as an obvious duo.

As for some other odds and ends from overnight, there was 100% stuff that happened with Blue and Jared that we prefer not to talk about, and the combination of Cameron and Red are the most likely nominees. Yet, a lot depends on Pressure Cooker and who could end up wanting it the most. We do think that America is the fan favorite to get this, but will she really feel like she needs it the most? That’s another thing to wonder altogether.

