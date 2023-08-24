Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is the Hisam vote flipping again?

If there are two words to describe the current state of the Big Brother 25 house, it is “absolute insanity.” How are these people still together mentally after all of this? We have no fundamental idea, given that they continue to talk themselves into corners and in all sorts of different directions. At this point, we tend to think that Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy could change their minds another thirty times before tomorrow night!

This morning, it was 100% clear that Hisam was going to be evicted — then, some talks started to heat up and by this afternoon, it looked like the plan was set to actually keep him. Then, Cory made it clear that he didn’t want that to happen, and for whatever reason he has a lot of influence on Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia. This is the same guy who has also managed to kind of include America in an alliance that features those three plus Jared and Mecole. She’s just slightly on the outside so he can clue her in and she feels indebted to him.

It seemed like the Hisam idea was off the table before we started writing this and now, talks are starting again. It seems like Cory and Jared are trying to be voices of reason here, mostly in that if you keep Hisam now, you burn these other people in Jag, Blue, and Matt who you’ve tried to acquire all week. Meanwhile, there is still a chance that Hisam goes after you later for every putting him up in the first place. It was probably a bad move for Felicia to nominate him when he was fully loyal to the Professors, but it’s also already happened now. It is hard to back out of it at this point.

We should also note here that one of Izzy’s pro-Hisam arguments seems to be that she’s feeling really sketched out by Jag and Blue because they’ve spent too much time with Jag and Cameron — also, Izzy feels like Blue gave her a funny look. (Honestly, Izzy may be the most delightfully unhinged player in quite some time.)

