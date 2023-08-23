Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Hisam staying now?! (day 22)

Consider this a reminder, we even have to remind ourselves that anything can happen within the Big Brother game. Earlier today, Hisam looked totally looked and as though he had no real chance of sticking around in this game. Now, signs point to him not only having the numbers, but also having a new alliance around him already.

Now, from the start we had said that the Hisam blindside made little sense for the Professors. While it’s true that his authoritarian style made it harder for them to play their games, he also wasn’t coming after them. This was a loyal number for that alliance who got betrayed and now, the likes of Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia are starting to flip back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So who or what was the catalyst behind this move? A lot of it seems to just be the Izzy, Felicia, and Cirie trio having time to think about it, and then Hisam groveling and/or fighting for his life, promising loyalty to whoever keeps him and that he can be used. The idea is that these three would vote to keep him, and then they could also rope in Cory, Jared, and Mecole with America somewhere on the outskirts. This would leave Matt, Blue, Jag, and Red firmly on the outs of it, which is hilarious given that Blue, Jag, and Matt had seemingly a solid group in the Seven Deadly Sins not that long ago.

Is Cory going to be happy about Hisam staying? Well, there are a lot of different things that have to be worked out here, and this is where a big part of all of this becomes a little more complicated. Of course, it’s also possible that the Cirie group changes their mind.

Still, the idea of a blindside on Cameron right before the Pressure Cooker competition would be hilarious, and also raise the stakes there like never before.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Big Brother, including the Seven Deadly Sins!

Do you think that keeping Hisam is the right move at all within Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







