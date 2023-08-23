Who is Ray? About the Ahsoka season 1 premiere title card

Who is Ray? If you are interested in getting an answer on that due to the title card after the Ahsoka season 1 premiere, we do have further insight within.

So where should we start off here? Well, the “Ray” that is mentioned in the title here is none other than actor Ray Stevenson, who plays Baylan Skoll on the series. He is critical to the story that is being told throughout the season, and it is clear just how much love and affection the entire Ahsoka team has for the performer. The title card was simple but affectionate: “For Our Friend, Ray.”

At the time of Stevenson’s passing, series star Rosario Dawson had the following to say on Instagram:

A giant of a man… stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart.

Meanwhile, Ivanna Sakhno (who plays Shin Hati) also added the following in a post on her own:

Ray… My heart is shattered and I can’t fathom you not being here. My dear friend. My Master. A giant with an even bigger heart … You understood the infinite. Your love for life, your partner Elisabetta and your 3 boys was unyielding. Knowing you in this lifetime had been one of the greatest gifts.

Stevenson passed away earlier this year at the age of 58, and we had so many well-known credits beyond this show. Think along the lines here of the Thor movies, Rome, or even a notable role on Dexter in the past. He has such a powerful library of work that he leaves behind, and we hope that a lot of people out there are able to look back fondly on a lot of his work. There are also many more episodes of Ahsoka where you are going to have a chance to see her.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Stevenson’s family and all who loved him during this incredibly difficult time.

