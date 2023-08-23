Invasion season 2 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead?

Following the big premiere event today, what can be said about Invasion season 2 episode 2 at present? When is the show back?

First and foremost here, let’s start with the return date: August 30. While a number of other streaming shows debut with two or three installments at once, this is not what is being done here. You are getting a single episode a week, and we will have to just wait and see what more lies ahead here.

Before we go too much further, why not describe the show for those who haven’t seen it yet? The logline below does a good job of setting the stage:

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna.

Here is what is interesting about the story. In some ways, it is easy to say that this is a show quite easy to figure out on the surface. However, the reality here is a little bit more complicated. There are going to be connections, elevated stakes, and a whole lot more moving forward.

So where is the focus going to be moving into episode 2? Well, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis below with some other insight:

“At home in Miami, Trevante struggles with returning to day-to-day life. Similarly, Jamila feels an unceasing pull to search for Caspar.”

How many episodes are there in season 2?

The great is that we’re going to get a full ten. In an era where a lot of shows are being cut down more and more, there is something to rejoice about when it comes to getting to see a pretty elaborate story with a lot of perspectives and places to visit from start to finish.

