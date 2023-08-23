Ahsoka season 1 episode 1: Where is Ezra Bridger?

As we got into Ahsoka season 1 episode 1 over on Disney+, we understand if some people out there are curious about Ezra Bridger. There are questions about his whereabouts, or even who he is for people who are not familiar with some of the animated works featuring Ahsoka Tano.

Well, from the start of the ceremony honoring Ezra and others, it was clear that the character was considered a hero and, beyond just that, had some sort of connection to Sabine Wren. This is played out during the past animated projects, as the two grew quite close and there were romantic implications there. (At first, it started just as Ezra having a crush on her.) Clearly, Sabine had no interest in being at the ceremony, and instead, spent some time in quiet reflection on her own, mourning someone who was lost.

Or, was Ezra really lost? That seemed to be the question, at least in the early going here. Luckily, Ahsoka seems to have at least some of the answers in the form of a map, the same one that could have some answers on Thrawn.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

