Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, August 24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to have a chance to check this series out again along with Station 19?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and say this: You aren’t going to get your fix of either one of these shows for a good while, and it is for a fairly understandable reason. Unfortunately, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are continuing, but that is only because they haven’t received fair offers yet from the streaming services, networks, and studios. Obviously, we hope that this changes in the near future, but it is going to take however long that it takes for everyone to get what they deserve.

In the meantime, we are all just left to speculate about a number of different things, and doesn’t it feel like the range of topics is pretty darn long at the moment? We are, after all, seeing a lot of major mysteries when it comes to the future of Teddy, Jack, and a handful of other characters. Also, there is at least a chance that Ellen Pompeo turns back up here and there as Meredith Grey, but it is far too early for us to be able to give any specifics in regards to that … let alone if it happens.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that the networks and streaming services come to their senses soon enough that we can get a proper season of both of these shows in early 2024. There is still a chance for us to get at least 13 episodes of both, but we are not going to sit here and say that anything is set in stone. Why would we ever feel that confident?

No matter when the shows are back, remember that the cast and crew want nothing more than to be back: They are not the reason for the holdup.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including other discussion on filming and/or a premiere date

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







