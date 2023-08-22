Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Jared found out? (day 21)

There are so many clear takeaways from within the world of Big Brother 25 right now, but one is especially clear. After all, we are starting to see more and more examples of being starting to be suspicious of where Jared is in the game.

Overnight, we started to get the sense that we were starting to see Jag become increasingly aware that Jared may be playing both sides. Now, we are seeing that sentiment echoed even more by America.

This afternoon on the live feeds, we had a chance to hear America say pretty explicitly to Matt to be careful about Jared, and she is becoming increasingly well-aware that he is passing information between sides. We also tend to think she is aware that Felicia, Izzy, and Cirie are the real power players, even if these three are trying to paint the target more on people like Red and Bowie Jane among that crowd.

The problem that America is dealing with right now is simply that she’s not as persuasive or social as Cirie’s group, at least in that she tells information to Blue that then gets passed around. Hisam has tried to blame the blindside big-time on what is going on with America, and she has seen her target increase rather dramatically over the course of the past 24 hours.

Ultimately, it does feel a lot like America is going to become the player who goes around and tells a lot of people the truth — however, they are not going to be altogether inclined to really hear it. At the moment, the best thing she can do is keep holding down that button during the Pressure Cooker since otherwise, her game could be in big trouble.

