Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jag’s big revelations (day 21)

Today marks the start of a new day within the Big Brother 25 house, so just how chaotic will things become? Well, more than likely very.

Well, as of late last night, Hisam was still the target for eviction and we saw no real evidence that this was going to change. With that being said, he can still have a major impact on the game even if he is about to leave the house. He had a pretty informative conversation with Jag and Matt last night where he clued them in to much of what was happening in the house and for the first time, it feels like Jag is really aware of what is going on in the game.

While Hisam has spilled to other people about the Professors and thrown Cameron under the bus, Jag really seems to understand now that if Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia turned on him so quickly, they could turn on him, as well. He also realizes that America is the only person they aren’t that close to, and that is why they’ve thrown her under the bus to a certain extent for all of this getting out. Matt has been told a little bit of this stuff alongside Jag, but he seems more inclined to trust fully in Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia for now.

Do we think that Jag is immediately going to target Cirie’s group? Not necessarily, but he probably does realize that he needs to get them before they get him, and that could be a priority for him moving into next week. They’ve had a ton of power so far this season, and it could be hard convincing other people to open their eyes with it. There may be discussions about keeping Hisam to go after that side, but those could manifest in the days ahead.

