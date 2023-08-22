Bosch: Legacy season 2 teaser incoming at Freevee

If you want to know something more about Bosch: Legacy season 2 over at Freevee, you will get more info sooner rather than later!

So where should we start off here? Well, it appears more and more like we’re going to be seeing some footage here of the follow-up series and sooner rather than later. According to a report coming in from TV Insider, you are going to see a teaser for the next batch of episodes during the Prime Video NFL telecast this Thursday. Hopefully, this will allow us a chance to get a slightly better sense here of what lies ahead. We already know that this season is going to bring back Jamie Hector, and also resolve some of what we saw at the end of season 1 with Maddie.

Also, shouldn’t we note that we’re going to have a huge role for Anthony Michael Hall ahead, as well? He is playing the part of Special Agent Barron, described as “a political animal, both capable and savvy; he has worked the circuits of power in the bureaucracy for years. Hobbling the Russian Bratva while spearheading a task force could be a career-maker for him, so he takes a by-any-means-necessary approach to his case.”

Is there going to be a lot of action and drama ahead for the series? Honestly, that is precisely what we are counting on! Our hope is that as we see things move forward within this world, we’re going to have a chance to see some more signature Bosch action, but with also some significant evolution thrown in here at the same time. After all, why would we want to see the same exact thing that we saw back in the OG series? We want to see all of these characters grow more!

There is no specific premiere date as of yet for a season 2, but you can see it coming back at some point this fall.

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 2 over at Freevee?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







