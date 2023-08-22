We knew on Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11 that one person was going to be sent out before the finale. Also, that this exit was going to be pretty tough. There’s nothing worse than being sent out of the game after putting in so much work!

Also, it is even more frustrating when the two people on the bottom were original cast members in Marshawn Lynch and Porsha Williams. Tinashe and Adam Rippon were the only other OG cast members able to vote on who was Mission Critical, and they were joined by Cat Cora and Paul Pierce. We recognize that it’s not Paul or Cat’s fault that they showed up late, but we’d rather have Marshawn and Porsha in the finale than either of them! They have both been these wonderfully magnetic personalities the whole way through this journey.

When the two landed in this spot, though, we felt like it was pretty clear that Marshawn would be the one sent out. While he may be more of a physical asset, he can also be unpredictable and he hasn’t excelled at every single mission.

Ultimately, let’s just rejoice that both of the bottom two did actually want to stay there, and this wasn’t an instance of someone opting to depart the show of their own accord.

So what actually happened?

Well, Cat seemed to be the deciding vote and with that, she opted to keep Porsha around and sent Marshawn home. She got the lion’s share of the vote!

We’ll be honest here: It was hard to see Marshawn leave. He’s so fun to watch! Honestly, he is a really fun guy to watch on just about everything, and we hope that he manages to appear on some other shows moving forward. He also seemed to get something from this show, which was nice to see.

What did you think about the events of Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11?

