MasterChef season 13 episode 13, 14 spoilers: Something fishy

Following the show’s return to a two-hour format tonight on Fox, doesn’t it make some sense to want more on MasterChef season 13 moving forward? Well, let’s just go ahead and give you some details on episode 13 and episode 14 all at once.

Let’s start off here by noting that as the show progresses, it will be delivering a whole host of new challenges — including, of course, another great Mystery Box! At the center of this one will be fish, and there may be another big twist that goes along with that. For a few more details all about what’s ahead, just check out the full synopsis below:

The chefs face their toughest Mystery Box challenge yet – fish! When the chefs with immunity are able to switch up the other contestants’ fish, the competition starts to fire up. Then, the contestants must cater to the average sports fan while incorporating elements from their region to elevate their dish, and the chef with immunity is tasked with giving a penalty to the home cook of their choosing to receive a five-minute timeout in the all-new “Fish Out of Water Mystery Box / Kelsey’s Stadium Food” two-hour episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 30 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1313/14) (TV-14 L)

Can we just go ahead at this point and say that the penalty concept here is glorious? How can it not be? The whole objective of a show like this is to create as much competition as possible between the contestants, and have some of those rivalries turn more and more into storylines. You are going to have a chance to see what play out here, and of course we are stoked to see what the end result is going to look like … no matter the form that it takes.

In the end, let’s just say things are going to get more and more intense as some of the remaining contestants start to drop like flies.

