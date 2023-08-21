Miracle Workers season 4 episode 10 (finale): The end?

As we prepare for Miracle Workers season 4 episode 10 over on TBS next week, what exactly can we say about what’s ahead?

Well, for starters, we should prepare for the end of the world in so many different ways. So much of this season has been apocalypse-themed in nature, and there could be an almost meta element to this when you consider the Daniel Radcliffe’s show and its mortality. There are not exactly a lot of original scripted programs on either this network or its sister station in TNT. Because of that, it stands out even more. We can’t have unrealistic expectations for the future, so honestly we’re not entering this episode thinking about a season 5 or anything else. We’re just excited to see what is directly ahead and honestly, there will be a lot of time to think a little bit more about everything else on the other side.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and state that “The End” is the title for this all-important finale. Meanwhile, the synopsis below offers up some other news all about what lies ahead:

The final battle for Boomtown.

So … yeah, they’re not giving away much. Still, this could be the most eventful finale the show has ever had, and we certainly assume that there is going to be some comedy here. How can there not be when you consider the premise?

We do think that one of the legacies of Miracle Workers at the end of the day is going to be its creativity and willingness to push things in all sorts of directions. Also, here is also a reminder that Radcliffe as an actor is 100% game to do whatever he is asked. This season has been big and crazy, but he has embraced a lot of this at just about every turn.

What do you most want to see on Miracle Workers season 4 episode 10?

Are you still hoping for something else on the other side of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: TBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







