Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Meanwhile, are we also going to have a chance to check out FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted at the same time? There is a good bit to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s start things off by sharing the bad news … even if we really don’t want to be the one to share it. Unfortunately, the entire franchise is off the air right now, and we are going to be waiting through at least the rest of the year to see something more here. The reason for this is tied to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which may take some time still to resolve. After all, it really comes down to when the streaming services and networks want to give everyone a fair deal, and that could take a little bit of time.

Ultimately, we do think that the net few weeks are going to be critical, as they will show quite definitively how serious CBS is about getting a deal done at some point in the relatively near future. If things stall out now, then the network runs the risk of not having anything on the air until February or even later. At a certain point, you run a risk of not having anything more than 6-8 episodes of each show within this franchise, and that would be a disaster.

For now, we’re going to continue to cross our fingers and hope for something more. How much more? Think along the lines of 13. We don’t want to suggest anything more than that and give anyone a sense of false hope.

Whenever the strikes are over, let’s hope that there will be something more to say when it comes to the stories of all three of these shows.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

