Tonight on The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4, the Red Team found an opportunity — and chose to be really dysfunctional as a result. For those of you who love to see Josh arguing with people, this was your opportunity! (Of course, this led to us pounding our head against the desk.)

Now, we heard entering the installment that there would be a double elimination at the end of the day here, so what actually happened? Well, Josh proclaimed that he was willing to go to a stalemate if it meant saving Amanda in the end. However, that didn’t happen — even if the vote was close. Luis and Desi were the two people the Red Team decided to put in jeopardy, and then it was seemingly up to the Hopper in order to figure out the rest.

The results here were hilarious — Amanda got a ton of votes to participate, and with that, she had to fight for her life. So did Chris.

Let’s go ahead and get to the first elimination now … and how it was pretty bad news for Luis. First of all, who would actually want to be paired up with Chris Underwood? We’ve seen already just how competitive he can be from his time on Survivor, so we went into this fully anticipating that we would see something rather similar happen here. After all, why wouldn’t it?

Meanwhile, Amanda found herself eliminated, even in spite of Josh fighting so hard in order to save her. She got thrown in versus Desi, who was considered a major threat given that the only thing that stopped her last season was having Enzo as a partner. With her gone, it does put even more pressure on the rest of the vets to find a way through. Are they going to be able to do that?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge and what lies ahead

What did you think about The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4 overall?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







