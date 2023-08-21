Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Red and Cameron’s ‘plan’ (day 19)

One of the things that we were curious about leading up to the Big Brother 25 Veto Ceremony tomorrow is how certain players would start to look forward.

After all, consider this — after things were temporarily insane for a good chunk of time on Saturday night, they’ve been rather steady most of Sunday. Hisam remains the target, and after Jag uses the Veto on himself, Felicia will put him on the block alongside Cameron.

Because of the friction that he’s caused in the game already, Cameron is already feeling pretty confident that he is going to be safe for the second straight week. With that, he and his #1 ally Red are starting to look ahead. They know that they are in the middle of the house, and they are trying to use that to their advantage.

With that being said, some of their plans are terrible. Take, for starters, us seeing the two of them try to convince Matt that Jag and Blue are targets. Credit to Cory for making the two paranoid and talking to them about targeting him — we know that he is close to Cirie and Izzy at this point, but honestly, we just think his plan is to point people in the game at each other and then sit back. He may actually be playing one of the best games at the moment, especially if Hisam goes since he is one of the only people who really talks about targeting him constantly.

We’ll see if anything more changes soon, but don’t be shocked at all if Cameron and Red are going to be targeted over the next few weeks.

What do you think we’re going to see overnight within the Big Brother 25 house?

(Photo: CBS.)

