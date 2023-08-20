Big Brother 25 live feeds: Are they down for Tropical Storm Hilary?

As many of you who are avid Big Brother 25 live-feed watchers know, the feeds have been down a good bit so far Sunday. Sure, you could produce a theory here that the producers are doing the Veto Ceremony early, but that may not be fully the case here.

So what could be going on instead? Well, we tend to think that everything happening at present is tied to Tropical Storm Hilary, which will be passing through much of California over the course of Sunday.

Now, the most important thing is that everyone stays safe as flooding is expected through a lot of the region. The Big Brother house is located in Studio City, which is right in the middle of the storm’s path. While the houseguests should be more than fine during the storm, the feed outage could be due to some precautions that are being taken behind the scenes. Some of that could be tied to protecting the set, including the outdoor portion of it in the backyard. Meanwhile, it may also be out of a precaution for a lot of the crew members who work around the clock. They need to be safe and protected during this time, and with that, we tend to think there are probably fewer people on-site today.

We know that coverage of the feeds is important for a lot of people and we love writing about them, as well — safety just comes first, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a good bit of downtime over the course of the day. The forecast for tomorrow is a little more promising, and we tend to think it will be more business as usual when we get around to that.

If there are any substantial updates today from the Big Brother 25 house, we will have them here.

Do you think that Big Brother 25 will cover any of this stuff on the CBS show?

