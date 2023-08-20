Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The plan resets again (day 19)

Welcome to day 19 in the Big Brother 25 house! After so much chaos last night, are things starting to settle down to a certain extent?

Well, let’s go ahead and say this: Strategically, it seems as though Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy are coming back around to the right move … or, at least the move they’ve almost forced themselves into at this particular moment in time.

As the potential target fluttered around last night to everyone from Mecole to America to Red, it was Cory who actually served as a voice of reason for the Head of Household. He reminded them that everyone already knows about the Hisam plan, so to go back on it now would be an abject disaster. You can argue that it was a bad move to either put this plan in motion or tell everyone, but we are where we are at this point. Felicia has put herself into a spot now where she has to go through with what she has already set up in the event she wants less blood on her hands later. Hisam wasn’t going to be going after her for a long time, and that is why the move was always question, beyond of course his arrogance.

Now, as for the reason why there was so much flip-flopping in the first place, we tend to think that it had a lot to do with Cory making a joke about an alliance for people in the middle of the house involving himself, America, Red, and Bowie. However, he said “me” when talking about himself, which led to confusion that he was talking about Mecole. This alliance isn’t really a thing, but it is true that if these people did get together, it could be a problem. It just isn’t right now.

We’ll see if Hisam actually remains a target; after all, the plan could change a few more times.

Do you think that Hisam is the right target at this point on Big Brother 25?

