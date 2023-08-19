Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto aftermath, chaos

Earlier today in the Big Brother 25 Veto Competition, all of the players had a chance to cement what is their plan for the week. Ever since Felicia won Head of Household, it was clear that Hisam was in trouble. From there, it just came down to if he had a chance to play the Veto, and making sure that everyone was on the same page.

So is everything still chugging along here when it comes to the rest of the week? Well, let’s just say that there is a chance already that things could change.

If you missed it earlier, Jag won the PoV and with that, he will absolutely take himself off the block. That means that Cameron will be up there on eviction night for the second week in a row and this time around, he will have to campaign versus most likely Hisam.

Is it possible that it could be Red? Well, because nobody in this game can ever leave the status quo alone, it actually seems like that could be the case. Red apparently sputtered out big time with this fairly-physical Veto Competition, which sounds somewhat like the famous one in season 12 where Kathy got stuck in the mud. Because it looked like he may have thrown it, that is making people paranoid. Also, Red’s not really in anyone’s long-term plans anyway. Hisam, meanwhile, is already pushing for Matt to be put up as he continues his quest to take down everyone affiliated with Reilly and her game.

Was there a case at one point to not take out Hisam this week? Sure, given that he is a massive target and he’ll bear the brunt of a lot of decisions in the house. However, people like Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia have gone down this road too far now, and too many people know about the plan. If they back out now, it will easily be used against them down the road.

