Ahsoka season 1 teaser highlights battles aplenty

Are you excited to dive into Ahsoka season 1 over on Disney+ in just over 24 hours. How can you not be?

We know that this is a show that has a ton of people excited, and what is so interesting about this is that so many of them are psyched for different reasons. If you’ve watched the Ahsoka Tano character across many Star Wars animated series, then of course you’re going to be stoked to see Rosario Dawson fully bring her to life within this live-action format. Meanwhile, if you are a more casual viewer, then why not check it out for the action sequences?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest preview for the new series that really pushes the action angle more than anything else and understandably so. It serves as a great reminder that we’ve got a full-on thrill ride ahead of us and there is a ton to be really excited about here with that in mind. We know that Ahsoka will have some challenges as some potentially-final factions of the Empire are out there. You will see her have some help, but somehow, all of this is still going to feel like a real underdog story.

Given the somewhat-polarizing nature of the third season of The Mandalorian, we do think that the pressure is going to be on this show in order for it to deliver. Luckily, most early buzz and critical reception has been positive, and through these eight episodes there is room for a number of surprises and additional developments.

In the end, let’s just hope that the producers are able to create something here that feels true to the character’s origins, while at the same time bringing something both new and refreshing to the table. We do recognize that this, at times, can be an arduous task.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

