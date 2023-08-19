Ahsoka series premiere: Why the Disney+ date change?

If you missed the news on Friday, the series premiere of Ahsoka is coming a little bit earlier than expected over at Disney+. So what does that actually mean when it comes to the long-term future of this show and all of the streaming service’s original programming? Well, probably more than you may think.

First and foremost, let’s start with the facts — rather than the Rosario Dawson series arriving in the middle of the night on Wednesday, it will now turn up on Tuesday, August 22 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time / 6:00 p.m. Pacific. This is technically a change of just six hours, but it is critical for a few different reasons.

For starters, this change represents Disney+ recognizing that they need to do something in order to make Ahsoka into more of an event, especially since they can’t rely on the cast to promote it during the SAG-AFTRA strike. We think that the streamer has resisted this move in the past in part because it puts them in competition more with ABC, which Disney also owns. However, we’re still in the midst of the summer! We would not worry about that too much.

Ahsoka is going to keep this 9:00 p.m. launch window for the entirety of the season, which we do think is going to be great for families to get together and check out the show in its entirety. We do recognize that there could be a few people out there wondering already whether or not future shows will adopt a similar release strategy and honestly, we would not be shocked. Isn’t this the smartest thing to do at the moment? We tend to think so, since Apple TV+ has already found some success with this release format.

Now, let’s just hope that the show overall is a total blast to watch, and also accessible to both longtime Ahsoka fans as well as newcomers. Getting both crowds here is the secret to long-term success.

What do you think about the Ahsoka series premiere launching earlier on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







