Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee chaos!

Tonight in the Big Brother 25 house, we would’ve thought there could be a certain element of peace and relaxation. After all, shouldn’t there have been? There was no reason for anything to spin out of control since Hisam was the obvious plan that everyone in the house was in on.

However, that isn’t materializing for some reason. Is there some sort of gas being pumped into the HoH room this season to make people totally lose it? Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy have somehow managed to completely unravel something that made sense in favor of a number of scenarios which, at this point, really don’t.

What have they settled on at this point? Honestly, it’s possible to tell. Since Jag won the Veto, Felicia is going to have to nominate someone else alongside Cameron. (For those wondering, Jag has a chicken costume he has to wear all week, plus seemingly some other task.) She’s seemingly backed off Hisam after her group is convinced that they would be losing their own number. Instead … they are going after Red? He’s not in their inner core, but he has been with them at times. There have also been discussions about America and Mecole, and the latter one is probably the most bonkers idea given that she’s done nothing to them and, for the most part, is loyal to the Professors. There’s just an insane amount of paranoia right now.

The problem that Felicia is running into now is because she told everyone that her plan was Hisam, any change to it now is going to lead to Hisam eventually finding out about it and wanting some element of revenge. It feels far too late to do something like this. It seems like a motivation behind the change is to cut down on the middle of the house — which still isn’t the best thing to do.

At this point, by tomorrow morning Felicia could be putting herself on the block at the rate in which the target is flipping.

