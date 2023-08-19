Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 3?

Who won the Power of Veto in the Big Brother 25 house today? This competition felt on paper very different than any other so far this season.

As for the reason why, it has to do with the winner ultimately not mattering all that much. Every person in the game was seemingly on board with the plan to backdoor Hisam and with that, there was little concern that the winner would not use it. Head of Household Felicia was competing with the nominees Jag and Cameron; meanwhile, Izzy, Cory, and Red were drawn earlier today. The Veto did not take place within the house; with a lot of the studio lot not being used right now due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, clearly the show has more room to play around than usual.

Before we even get to the Veto winner, we should note that Hisam seemed completely unaware of the danger he was in leading up to the comp. He has been laying low the past 24 hours, and he probably thinks fewer people are approaching him just because he’s trying to be as non-threatening as possible after all of his competition wins.

Let’s get to the winner now…

It’s Jag! Like we said, this was important for him to ensure that there was no last-minute surprise in the vote. He now can breathe easy for the next few days and not be too concerned about becoming a target. Also, this does further along the Hisam plan, so long as there is no other funny business that happens over the next little while. Anything can still happen there…

What do you think the latest Big Brother 25 Veto winner means for the rest of the week?

(Photo: CBS.)

