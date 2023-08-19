Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto preview; Jared talks Izzy

At the time in which we are writing this, the Big Brother 25 live feeds went down for the week 3 Power of Veto Competition. What can we expect to see happen? This seems like the perfect time to get into that, plus also pave the way for what could be coming later.

First things first, let’s get into the finer details: Felicia is Head of Household, and her nominees are Cameron and Jag. Earlier today Red, Izzy, and Cory were drawn to take part in the Veto, which means that Felicia’s true target in Hisam does not get to compete. Basically, this sets the stage for SO much chaos on Monday, since we think anyone who wins the Veto today will use it. (With that said, we anticipate that Izzy and Cory could throw it. Red will be inclined to use it in order to take down Cameron.)

If the goal really is to see Hisam go this week, then the best thing to happen is Jag wins the Veto and uses it on himself. We could see some crazy situation where he stays on the block versus Hisam and the vote flips, mostly because he has sketched people out and he plays way too hard at times. Jag reminds us a lot of Kenny from Survivor: Gabon, who was always gaming and often felt like he had more control than he really did.

The Veto is going to take place somewhere outside the house, as the backyard has been open all day. Here’s to hoping feeds aren’t down overnight.

What else is going on?

The most interesting thing this morning was hearing Jared suggest to his mom Cirie that they should get out Izzy before too long, claiming that they don’t need her and she’s somewhat of a hassle anyway, given that she knows their secret. We really think him saying this is a combination of things. We don’t think he’s happy with her confronting him yesterday about some of his thoughts in regards to women and dating. Also, he knows that she would take Cirie to the end over him. He would rather have players more loyal to him first at the end. We don’t think Jared and Cirie are ever going to target each other, but there is an element of pride in each one wanting to win.

For the record, Blue has yet to mention to anyone Jared suggesting to her he has a big family secret — that could come out eventually, but she may not feel a need to do anything right now.

