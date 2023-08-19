Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Did Jared expose Cirie secret?

Sure, we anticipated a certain degree of chaos on the Big Brother 25 live feeds this weekend, but Jared being so reckless with his big secret? That’s something we didn’t see coming at all.

The more that we have seen him talk to Blue, the clearer it’s becoming that he is very into the idea of her being into him. We don’t know how else to describe it. While we could get into some of his views on dating or his opinions that have caused a lot of reactions among the fanbase, let’s stick to the most important subject of conversation right now — how he is coming super-close to blowing up his game for no real reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

In the midst of his conversation with Blue last night the subject eventually shifted to family, which led to Jared dancing around questions by basically saying that he had a major secret and if he said too much, he ran the risk of it being figured out. Blue also claimed she had a secret, but compared it to a sort of Hannah Montana situation. (We think hers is more career related.) Yet, if we were Blue at this point, we’d take his clues on this, plus him saying that this wasn’t his first experience with reality TV, and think a lot more about them. Why wouldn’t Jared want to share a lot of family stories?

Well, we do think that if she looks at the photo wall and talks to a few other people, it could be figured out. Cory has watched Survivor: Game Changers, which he appeared on briefly during the family visit. He wouldn’t remember that right away but if he’s steered in a direction about Jared having a family-related secret, could this be it? Remember, as well, that Kirsten said in her interview with Julie that there was a certain nickname that, upon reflection, made her realize that the truth was lying in plain sight.

We’ll get to the Veto players shortly — but this is the sort of news that we couldn’t wait to deliver.

Related – Get more news on Big Brother 25, including this week’s nominations!

Do you think Jared is going to sink his and his mother’s game on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to let us knowbelow, and also come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







