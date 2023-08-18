Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 3 nominations (day 17)

The week 3 nominations are now officially set in stone within the Big Brother 25 house — so has everything gone according to plan?

First and foremost, we should note that there hasn’t really been that much drama here ever since we learned that Felicia won Head of Household. It was clear that she was going to target Hisam at the end of the week, and it really just came down to who she wanted to nominate as pawns. She couldn’t put up anyone in the Professors, since that would make him suspicious. Instead, she went after people who, on paper, she had a good reason to target.

This is where we are now at present: Cameron and Jag are officially on the block. It is easy to sell Jag as a target due to his association with Reilly, but Cameron is the more likely to be evicted if things do not change over the coming days. Since there are so many people left in the house, the odds are a little bit lower that Hisam will be drawn to play in the Veto. The bulk of the people playing will most likely use it and with that, the most-recent Head of Household could join Reilly out the door.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is your reminder that Big Brother is a chaotic game. It would be foolish to sit here and say that anything can be 100% assumed as we move forward.

