Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is the plan getting exposed?

The nomination ceremony wrapped up within the Big Brother 25 house not that long ago, and with that, the first part of Felicia’s plan was in play.

If you have not heard as of yet what said plan is, here is the quick version: She nominated Cameron and Jag, but the intention remains to nominate Hisam and get him out of the game this week. The Veto draw will determine if he plays, but he already said earlier today that he hopes he isn’t picked. He recognizes that he is a big competition threat at this point, and we don’t think he wants to be in a position where he has to throw it and come across as arrogant.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Now, here’s one of the flaws in this plan, which was solid and by and large fun to watch come together. Just about everyone was included other than Hisam and Red, as the fear there was that Red would run that information back. Unfortunately, Cameron and Red are super-tight … and Cameron already spilled the beans to Red. He also told him to use this opportunity to look for possible tells out of some of the Professors and/or Cirie’s group, since this could be used down the road.

Of course, here is where things get really messy for Cameron. If it comes out that he did tell Red, then all of a sudden he could become the primary target this week. He has to hope on some level that Red doesn’t run it back to Hisam and everything blows up. Of course, it’s not the worst thing in the world if Hisam knows … at least if he doesn’t get picked. If he is drawn for the Veto, then there is a totally different struggle here entirely.

We know that for now, Cameron and Red are trying to play the middle of the house, but is this going to work in a season like this? There could be a new seven-person alliance in Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Jared, Jag, Blue, and Matt; if that alliance actually does mean anything (and it may not), they could be at the bottom of the house. Even as it currently stands, not a lot of people see value in their games.

Related – The iconic Pressure Cooker competition will be heading back into the game now

Do you think that Hisam will learn about this plan before the Veto on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







