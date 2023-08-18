Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 still viable?

With everything that is going on within the entertainment world at present, are we still hoping to see Squid Game season 2 premiere next year? It would make a whole lot of sense to be concerned, mostly due to the fact that so many shows are on hold due to strikes related to both actors and writers.

So how much is all of this dramatically altering what is going on with the Korean drama? Well, some of it is a tightly-guarded secret, given that the show films on the other side of the world. However, all indications we have right now suggest that the production has moved forward with the cast and crew. If this is truly the case, it is likely due to different unions governing what transpires overseas, similar to how House of the Dragon season 2 has continued to film.

Ultimately, we would say that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in America are going to make a premiere date for Squid Game in 2024 all the more imperative — after all, these events are going to make the future of other Netflix series all the more mysterious for now. It remains to be seen when Wednesday season 2 is going to be able to start up filming, and we know already that Outer Banks had to shut down its own production when the actors’ strike began. Virgin River season 6 has been put on hold, and there are many other big-time series still very much in limbo.

When it comes to Squid Game, the big question will be whether post-production will be done in enough time to get season 2 out there in the fall of 2024. This is a complicated and ambitious show to make, and we tend to think that this is the case more in season 2 than ever before. Remember that there is likely a bigger budget, and there is certainly a rather huge cast.

Odds are, Netflix won’t confirm anything when it comes to a premiere date for the rest of the year, but we would start to keep your eyes peeled in the spring or summer.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

